Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Maneka attacked by PTI lawyers outside court

ISLAMABAD – Khawar Maneka, the former husband of Bushra Bibi, was attacked by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawyers outside the session court on Wednesday.

Maneka fell on ground after being roughed up by black coats. Clips of the disgraceful incident went viral online, showing lawyers hurling bottles at Mr Maneka.

The development comes as Khawar Maneka appeared before a sessions court in the illegal Nikah case.

More to follow...