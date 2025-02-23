Virat Kohli surpasses Tendulkar to set new ODI milestone

In a high-stakes clash between Pakistan and India in Dubai, Indian cricket star Virat Kohli shattered another record, surpassing legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar to become the fastest player to score 14,000 runs in One Day Internationals (ODIs).

Kohli achieved this milestone in just 287 innings, making him the fastest batsman in history to reach the landmark. He is now the third player overall to cross 14,000 ODI runs. Previously, the record was held by Sachin Tendulkar, who took 350 innings to reach the mark, while Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara achieved it in 378 innings.

Kohli made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in 2008, a match where both Tendulkar and Sangakkara were also on the field. Sixteen years later, he has now surpassed these cricketing legends, adding yet another remarkable achievement to his illustrious career.