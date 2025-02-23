“Social mobilization” to transform marganalized areas of Karachi

Karachi, a bustling metropolis, is home to many underprivileged areas where residents struggle with fundamental issues such as access to clean water, sanitation, electricity, education, and healthcare. For years, these communities have been caught in a relentless cycle of hardship, waking up each day to the same challenges with little hope for change. Socially marginalized and economically constrained, they lacked the confidence to unite and advocate for their rights.

But in Karnal Welfare Colony, home to the Al-Quresh Community near the old Sabzi Mandi in District East, the story is unfolding differently. Once weighed down by the same legacy of issues, this colony is now emerging as a model of transformation. The driving force behind this change: social mobilization.

Through the Karachi Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP), in collaboration with the National Rural Support Programme (NRSP), the community has been empowered with 12 Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) Committees, including four women-led groups, and a Community-Based Organization (CBO). These platforms have given residents the tools and confidence to take charge of their own development.

One of the most pressing concerns in Karnal Welfare Colony was poor sanitation. With no proper waste management system, the streets remained littered, posing serious health risks. But rather than waiting for outside assistance, the WASH Committees and CBO took matters into their own hands.

They organized community meetings, engaged in discussions, and collectively decided to address the cleanliness crisis. Their solution: hiring local sweepers for street cleaning and waste collection. However, sustaining this initiative required a long-term financial plan. In a remarkable show of unity, every household committed to contributing a small amount each month, pooling resources to pay the sweepers’ salaries.

The results were immediate and inspiring. The streets of Karnal Welfare Colony are now visibly cleaner, waste collection is organized, and residents feel a newfound sense of ownership over their surroundings. What was once a neglected, struggling neighborhood has transformed into a thriving example of self-reliance and grassroots empowerment.

Encouraged by this success, the Al-Quresh community is not stopping here. They continue to hold discussions, make collective decisions, and plan for further improvements, including access to clean drinking water, improved drainage, and additional community-led initiatives.

This success story proves a powerful truth: when people unite and mobilize, they can turn their hardships into progress, paving the way for a brighter, self-sufficient future.