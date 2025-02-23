Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

“Social mobilization” to transform marganalized areas of Karachi

Social Mobilization To Transform Marganalized Areas Of Karachi

Karachi, a bustling metropolis, is home to many underprivileged areas where residents struggle with fundamental issues such as access to clean water, sanitation, electricity, education, and healthcare. For years, these communities have been caught in a relentless cycle of hardship, waking up each day to the same challenges with little hope for change. Socially marginalized and economically constrained, they lacked the confidence to unite and advocate for their rights.

Social Mobilization To Transform Marganalized Areas Of Karachi

But in Karnal Welfare Colony, home to the Al-Quresh Community near the old Sabzi Mandi in District East, the story is unfolding differently. Once weighed down by the same legacy of issues, this colony is now emerging as a model of transformation. The driving force behind this change: social mobilization.

Through the Karachi Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP), in collaboration with the National Rural Support Programme (NRSP), the community has been empowered with 12 Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) Committees, including four women-led groups, and a Community-Based Organization (CBO). These platforms have given residents the tools and confidence to take charge of their own development.

Social Mobilization To Transform Marganalized Areas Of Karachi

One of the most pressing concerns in Karnal Welfare Colony was poor sanitation. With no proper waste management system, the streets remained littered, posing serious health risks. But rather than waiting for outside assistance, the WASH Committees and CBO took matters into their own hands.

They organized community meetings, engaged in discussions, and collectively decided to address the cleanliness crisis. Their solution: hiring local sweepers for street cleaning and waste collection. However, sustaining this initiative required a long-term financial plan. In a remarkable show of unity, every household committed to contributing a small amount each month, pooling resources to pay the sweepers’ salaries.

The results were immediate and inspiring. The streets of Karnal Welfare Colony are now visibly cleaner, waste collection is organized, and residents feel a newfound sense of ownership over their surroundings. What was once a neglected, struggling neighborhood has transformed into a thriving example of self-reliance and grassroots empowerment.

Encouraged by this success, the Al-Quresh community is not stopping here. They continue to hold discussions, make collective decisions, and plan for further improvements, including access to clean drinking water, improved drainage, and additional community-led initiatives.

This success story proves a powerful truth: when people unite and mobilize, they can turn their hardships into progress, paving the way for a brighter, self-sufficient future.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 23 Feb 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.85 281.65
Euro EUR 292.75 295.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
UAE Dirham AED 75.95 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 74.85
Australian Dollar AUD 179.25 181.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.4 745.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 197.1 199.5
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.15 907.65
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.33 62.93
New Zealand Dollar NZD 158.9 160.9
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.49 24.79
Omani Riyal OMR 720.75 729.25
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.93 76.63
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Krona SEK 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 8.14 8.29
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search