PAKvNZ: Rain washes away fourth T20I match between Pakistan and New Zealand

Web Desk 11:15 PM | 20 Apr, 2023
Source: PCB/Twitter

RAWALPINDI – The fourth T20 international (T20I) between Pakistan and New Zealand ended with no result after an expected rain.

The rain accompanied by hailstorm forced match officials to call off the fixture at the Rawalpindi Stadium.

Pakistan are leading the five-match series by 2-1. The hosts Pakistan lead the five-match series 2-1 after winning the first two matches by 88 and 38 runs while New Zealand took the third by four runs — all in Lahore.

The fifth and final match of the series will be played at the same venue.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first against New Zealand in fourth match of the series at the Rawalpindi Stadium.

After beating Men in Green in the third game, Black Caps will now be aiming to level the series today (Thursday). The penultimate game of the five-match T20I series is slated to be played at 9:00 pm today.

Babar Azam-led hosts started the T20I series with a dominating approach, while Kiwis scripted a prompt comeback by clinching the third game.

In the last game, NZ skipper Tom Latham slammed a terrific half-ton to guide Black Caps to a decent total of 163 in the previous game. Neesham also raked accolades with three scalps to bowl out hosts for 159.

Meanwhile, the fifth and last game of the series will be played on April 24. The two sides will be involved in a five-match ODI series after the conclusion of the T20 action.

PAKvNZ, 3rd T20I: New Zealand beat Pakistan by 4 runs

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Ihsanullah, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Zaman Khan

New Zealand: Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Cole McConchie, Tom Latham (c), Dane Cleaver, Ben Lister, Adam Milne, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Matt Henry

