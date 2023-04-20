Drug trafficker dresses up cat as baby to pose as young mother

Russian police have detained a woman drug trafficker, who allegedly wrapped a cat in a thick baby clothing and posed as an innocent young mother.

Drug traffickers devise a variety of cunning strategies to transport drugs.

According to media reports, the unnamed woman was seen wheeling a pram that seemed to have a baby inside while walking hand in hand with a little girl.

When police stopped her outside of Nizhny Tagil at a vacation resort, they realised right away that although something was moving in the pram, it was probably not a baby. When they decided to take a closer look, they were startled to see a cat instead of a child because there was no head poking out from the thick winter onesie.

In addition to the cat, police discovered many little sachets of methamphetamines totaling 170 grammes within the baby clothes that the woman had been attempting to sell.

Until sentence, the suspect is currently in detention.