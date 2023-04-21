Search

India on course to overtake China as world's most populated country by mid-2023

Web Desk 12:15 AM | 21 Apr, 2023
India on course to overtake China as world's most populated country by mid-2023
Source: Press Trust of India

According to the latest figures released by the UN, India is on course to overtake China as the world's most populated country by mid-2023.

This raises the question of whether India's expanding, young population will support economic growth for years to come or become a liability.

According to the UN study, India will surpass China in population size by around 2.9 million people by the middle of this year.

According to UN estimates, India would have 1.4286 billion inhabitants at that time compared to mainland China's 1.4257 billion.

Since India last conducted a census in 2011, demographers claim that the limitations of available demographic data make it hard to determine an accurate date.

Since at least 1950, when the UN started publishing population statistics, China has had the highest population on earth.

With more than 1.4 billion population each, both China and India account for more than one-third of the world's 8 billion people.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

