'The Legend of Maula Jatt' set to re-release internationally on Eid

Web Desk 12:35 AM | 21 Apr, 2023
The legendary Maula Jatt is all set to take the international cinema scene by storm once again! The highly acclaimed and record-breaking film directed by Bilal Lashari is going to have a limited theatrical re-release in several international markets, including the US, UK, UAE and Canada. 

According to Variety, The Legend of Maula Jatt has made history as the first South Asian film to be re-released theatrically after its initial release, despite the digital streaming and satellite rights being sold post its theatrical release. The movie will be re-released in 15 sites in the UK, seven sites in the US, and two sites in the UAE on April 21, during the Eid holiday frame.

The film has grossed a staggering $13.8 million worldwide on 500 screens, making it the highest-grossing Pakistan-made and Punjabi-language film to date, and the top South Asian film in the UK from 2018 to 2022. The movie has been a cultural phenomenon, with merchandising continuing to sell worldwide, including a charity auction of a replica of the "gandasa" (axe) featured in the movie that raised over $50,000 in Toronto last month.

The news was announced by the film's producer, Ammarah Hikmat, who expressed her pride in the TLOMJ team for this remarkable achievement with the caption "Overflowing with gratitude towards the entire team of @maulajattofficial for making this film such a massive success! Thank you for pouring so much love, creativity and hard work into this film.

"This success wouldn’t have been possible without the enthusiasm and appreciation of our amazing audience. Thank you for spreading the word and for making it a box office hit. It means the world to us!

"And now, I have some exciting news to share: #TheLegendOfMaulaJatt is re-releasing in UK, US, UAE and Canada on limited screens, giving everyone who missed out on watching it on the big screen another chance to experience its magic. Don't miss out on this opportunity to be part of an epic journey!"

The film also features the renowned visual effects expert Brian Adler, known for his work in blockbuster movies like Avengers: Endgame, Avatar: The Way of Water, Venom and Ad Astra, who has come on board as an executive producer for The Legend of Maula Jatt.

The film's success has also led to an art exhibit in Pakistan's largest cinema multiplex showcasing props, weapons, behind-the-scenes memorabilia and miniature models.

Hikmat, sharing the exciting news on social media, expressed her delight in these words, "The Legend of Maula Jatt is getting a re-release after months of its initial release." She added that it is "a testament to the enduring power of cinema to enchant and captivate even in the face of the digital revolution".

Director Lashari expressed his gratitude for the fans' continued support. He stated, "It's been an incredible journey, and I'm thrilled for everyone to have another chance to experience the magic, heart, and camaraderie that we poured into this epic story."

Web Desk
