Petrol subsidy won’t affect IMF loan programme: Musadik Malik

ISLAMABAD – Minister of State for Petroleum, Musadik Malik, has dismissed objections raised by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over the proposed petrol subsidy plan, stating that it would not affect the loan agreement.
Malik believes that the IMF can be convinced of the proposed scheme by adopting the model of differential gas pricing mechanism. However, Pakistan is currently facing challenges in reviving the $6.5 billion loan program stalled for months, and succumbing to the Fund's demands has caused problems for the masses.
The delay in the disbursement of the $1 billion tranche has had a detrimental impact on the economy. The IMF had raised concerns over the petrol subsidy plan, stating that it was announced without consultation with the government.
In defense of the proposal, Malik stated that the government had already implemented differential gas pricing for the rich at higher rates while providing it at cheaper rates for the poor. The finance ministry had responded to the IMF's two questions on the modalities of cross-fuel subsidy, providing details to satisfy the lender.
Malik assured that the government would not jeopardize the IMF program and hoped that the Fund could be convinced of the modalities of the proposed cross-fuel subsidy on the pattern of the gas sector. The minister clarified that the same summary was prepared last month when the prime minister had given his nod in principle and that the finance ministry was dealing with the IMF. However, sources have revealed that the proposed cross-fuel subsidy may be challenging to implement transparently for petrol prices as it is not piped gas like the gas sector, where the pricing could be made based on consumption.
The half-cooked cross-subsidy has caused delays in striking a staff-level agreement with the IMF, and it remains to be seen how the lender will respond to it.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 21, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.5
|290
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,330.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,718 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 200,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Karachi
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Quetta
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Attock
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Multan
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
