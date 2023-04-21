Search

Daily Horoscope – April 21, 2023

Web Desk 08:32 AM | 21 Apr, 2023
Source: file photo

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Today, your previous investments may   give you unexpectedly immense profits. You might face some minor health issues. You should give your partner more of your attention and time. Express yourself openly and without repressing your emotions. Try to care about your mental peace and calmness.

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

Today, you will get some money, profit and progress in your business. You are advised not to take unnecessary risks, and stick with what has worked for you in your profession. Be romantic to feel relaxed. Settle family issue which add mental stress, and unwanted financial stain. Stay connected to Nature and its manifestations.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Today, you can ensure success with quick decision-making and communication skills. Economic conditions are likely to be uncertain. You have to find a balance between your personal and professional lives. Be positive in life odds. 

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today, your respect and prestige will increase in society. Your friends and family   have pampered and supported you. You can relax because you are content with your personal and professional circumstances. Be optimist and never feel jealous.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

Today, you must   do yoga and meditation for calmness. Avoid unnecessary arguments and conflicts. Don't quit your job right now and wait for the right opportunity because your current position is the best place to learn new skills. 

Virgo (August 22- September22) 

Today, your need to create a well-thought-out strategy that will propel you forward in your career quickly. While speaking to a close friend or member of the family, be very attentive. You might plan for new projects and innovations. Be innovative and inventive in designing new projects.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, you will find a delay in getting the work done. You may be successful in your current position .Be proactive and stronger. You are advised to give a surprise to your partner with precious gift. You might plan for an outstation trip or a short foreign trip with family.

Scorpio (October 23- November 22)

Today, there will be more expenditure and anger. You are likely to visit religious places this day. It is essential to identify the initial cause of the issue in order to prevent it from occurring again. Don’t try to be anxious if your partner has to go on a business trip. Have faith and belief in your abilities.

Sagittarius: (November 22 - December 21)

Today, your expertise and knowledge will eventually pay off. Remember that your career is at a crossroads. If your lover is feeling uneasy, you should reassure her. Your family disputes may be resolved. Take better care of your kids and parents.

Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)

This day may be very essential to examine your financial holdings on a regular basis. Strive hard to increase your income or start a side business if you are dissatisfied with your current situation. Stay contented and satisfied.

Aquarius: (January 19 - February 18)

Today, your expenses will be increased as compared to your income. Business-related running will be more. There will be a lack of cooperation from close relatives. Do meditate in order to have mental peace and harmony.

Pisces: (February 18 - March 20) 

Today, there will be a special trend in religious work and an increase in respect. Get ready to accept and even enjoy change. You will be spreading happiness and joy around you. Value your partner's feelings and sentiments. Start meditation for better stress management and anxiety disorder. Be calm and relaxed.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 21, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 21, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.5 290
Euro EUR 310 313.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 756.62 764.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 210.5 212.5
China Yuan CNY 41.37 41.77
Danish Krone DKK 41.84 42.24
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.24 36.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.3 937.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.41 178.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 739.05 747.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 316.77 319.27
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 21 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,330.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,718 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 200,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Karachi PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Islamabad PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Peshawar PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Quetta PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Sialkot PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Attock PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Gujranwala PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Jehlum PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Multan PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Bahawalpur PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Gujrat PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Nawabshah PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Chakwal PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Hyderabad PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Nowshehra PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Sargodha PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Faisalabad PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Mirpur PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690

