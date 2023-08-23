Search

Daily Horoscope - 23 August, 2023

Web Desk 09:01 AM | 23 Aug, 2023
Daily Horoscope - 23 August, 2023

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Today, you have to ignore harshness and bitterness of people criticism and unusual conditions of life. Human has to accept the strange and unexpected aspects of life strongly. Self-realization needs to be adapted for peace of mind and heart.

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

Today, you sometimes tend to violate and discard certain official rules and regulations. This carefree attitude may be very dangerous for your career growth. You have to more vigilant and disciplined in official affairs.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

This day reminds you to finalize options for going abroad on business Permit. You have to compromise on certain issues in settling familial issues. Stay blessed and focused to deliver your best in future.

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

This day reminds you to prepare a comprehensive audit report for previous outstation visits. Try to win hearts among family members who are offended by your harsh and unkind words. It’s high time to realize your conduct and behavior to strengthen your relationship with near circle.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

Today, you may have a surprising news of unexpected promotion and handsome bonus from office. Your abilities of leadership and management have paid you in future. Spend time with kids who wanted to play and gossip with you.

Virgo (August 22- September 22)

Today, you sense of beauty and charm awakes you to produce new items and projects as inventive and creative. Love for aesthetic sense incite all artists to explore the newest and unconventional designs and textures. Maintain a sense of individuality with your best works. 

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, you may feel depressed and devoted for unknown reasons. Face all life’s challenges with dignity and grace. You need to try to explore pleasure of family and spare time with kids at home and friends company.

Scorpio (October 23- November 22)

Today, you have to realize the prominence of words and their timings in official life. You have to start a new project with belief and conviction but be patient and calm in facing unpleasant and annoying moments. Feel satisfied and contented in life.

Sagittarius: (November 22 - December 21)

Today, you have to be friendly and soothing nature if you want to win hearts for all who get offended by you. Your steadfastness and consistence will make you happy and overjoyed. Keep moving and exploring the best doable options.

Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)

Today, you must understand that the fact that life turns to be very testing and challenging so start reflecting on it. You must focus for completing tasks. Don’t become worried and upset. You have to follow certain laws and start becoming satisfied in life and all its blessings. 

Aquarius: (January 19 - February 18)

Today, you must get ready to face unwanted force and disturbance in the office. Try to find out the best options for your professional career. Stay connected with the academia and try to learn new methodologies as professional teacher.

 Pisces: (February 18 -20 March) 

Today, you always live in imaginations and find the practical world very challenging and troublesome. Change your mindset and adopt a practical approach in life. Life means acceptance and resignation otherwise you tend to vanish your identity. Be positive and self-motivated. 

Daily Horoscope - 23 August, 2023

09:01 AM | 23 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 23, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 23, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 310.9 314.05
Euro EUR 334 337.3
UK Pound Sterling GBP 392.1 396
U.A.E Dirham AED 84.7 85.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 83.2 84
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 789.18 797.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 230 232.3
China Yuan CNY 41.01 41.41
Danish Krone DKK 43.36 43.76
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.85 38.2
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 2.18 2.27
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 962.78 971.78
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.83 64.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.22 175.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.61 27.91
Omani Riyal OMR 770.69 778.69
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.62 80.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 221 223
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 337.19 339.69
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 23, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,500 on Wednesday.  The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,620.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (23 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Karachi PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Islamabad PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Peshawar PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Quetta PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Sialkot PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Attock PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Gujranwala PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Jehlum PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Multan PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Bahawalpur PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Gujrat PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Nawabshah PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Chakwal PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Hyderabad PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Nowshehra PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Sargodha PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Faisalabad PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Mirpur PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575

