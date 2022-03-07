GameBird - Pakistan's Biggest Esports Platform shows continued support to Pakistan’s Esports landscape by Partnering with FFPL III

Gamebird has partnered up with Free Fire for FFPL III, Pakistan’s biggest eSports League. FFPL III, is currently in its group stages, with the ﬁnal 18 teams competing for a piece of the largest prize pool for any Esports tournament in Pakistan valued at PKR 10,000,000. Free Fire & GameBird remain committed to empowering the youth through opportunity and developing a sustainable infrastructure for eSports in Pakistan.

GameBird is the ultimate one-stop solution that gamers dream of, bringing together everything from games and e-tournaments to live streaming, leaderboards, and in-app purchases, Gaming News. Not only does it provide gamers with a smooth entry into the gaming world, but it is also equipped with several features aimed at polishing their skills and making them ready to become champions in the field of gaming. So, if you’re a Pakistani gamer looking to take your game up a notch and be a part of a community, Bring It On! 

GameBird launched SPRING EDITION for all the gaming enthusiasts!

Previously, Pakistani eSport players have both enjoyed and monetized their efforts at the ‘GameBird Fest’, a gaming tournament which was organized by Telenor Pakistan in Lahore where prizes worth Rs5 million were distributed among the winning teams. The event was aimed as an effort to promote the local gaming community in Pakistan. Gamers from all over the country participated in the event for various mobile and PC games. GameBird is the first and biggest gaming platform of Pakistan that provides a holistic lifestyle & gaming ecosystem in the country.

