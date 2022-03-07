Pakistan ready to ‘mediate’ between Russia and Ukraine, PM Imran tells European Council chief

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan held a telephonic conversation with European Council President Charles Michel and offered to play a facilitating role for de-escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war.

The premier shared the development on official Twitter saying he spoke with European Council President Charles Michel and reiterated the call for finding a solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

Khan shared concerns over the continued military conflict, apprising its adverse economic impact on developing countries.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 7, 2022

“I emphasised the importance of humanitarian relief and reiterated [the] call for a solution through dialogue and diplomacy. We agreed that countries like Pakistan could play a facilitating role in this endeavour. I look forward to close engagement to promote shared objectives,” Khan wrote in series of tweets.

Prime Minister's Office also shared the development in this regard saying PM expressed deep concern over the military conflict and called for de-escalation amid the ongoing military operation.

Islamabad maintained a principled position that it would only be a partner for peace, and looking for a ceasefire as well as the importance of humanitarian relief for civilians in war-hit Ukraine.

Both sides also agreed that countries like Pakistan could play a facilitating role in these endeavors and that both sides would remain closely engaged to promote shared objectives.

Furthermore, Prime Minister extend the importance of Pakistan's relations with the EU and conveyed that he was looking forward to his visit to Brussels to meet the bloc's leadership. It added that PM extended an invitation to Michel to visit the South Asian country.