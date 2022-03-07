Mehwish Hayat raises temperature on internet with dreamy look

Pakistani film and television actor Mehwish Hayat never misses a chance to entertain her admirers.

The Punjab Nahi Jaungi star shared another picture in which she can be seen donning a stunning floral ensemble.

The hairstyle of the 39-year-old signified a Western look, which is being admired by her fans.

Mehwish comes upon a photo-sharing platform with plenty of diversity and it’s tough not to notice her when she posed in her gorgeous attires.

Recently, the noted actor slammed a fan who was trying to wrap his arm around her in a fan meeting in Texas.

Pakistani diva mentioned that she wasn’t aware of the incident until a social media page shared the clip in which a fan can be seen wrapping his arm around her. Mehwish said people should learn from him what being a true gentleman is all about.