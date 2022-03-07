Pictures from wedding ceremony of PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja's son go viral
Web Desk
11:54 PM | 7 Mar, 2022
Source: Farzana Aqib (Twitter)
Share

Haider Raja, elder son of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Hassan Raja, tied the knot at a graceful ceremony on Sunday.

The ceremony was attended by cricket stars and prominent figures from other walks of life. 

Pictures of the event were shared on social media by former cricketer Aqib Javed's wife Farzana Aqib.

In the pictures, Farzana could be seen attending the event along with former cricketers Inzamam-ul-Haq, Mushtaq Ahmed and former PCB chairman Tauqir Zia. 

"With chairman PCB Ramiz Raja on his son’s wedding," wrote Farzana.

Pictures from wedding ceremony of PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja's son go viral
11:54 PM | 7 Mar, 2022

