Pictures from wedding ceremony of PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja's son go viral
Haider Raja, elder son of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Hassan Raja, tied the knot at a graceful ceremony on Sunday.
The ceremony was attended by cricket stars and prominent figures from other walks of life.
Pictures of the event were shared on social media by former cricketer Aqib Javed's wife Farzana Aqib.
In the pictures, Farzana could be seen attending the event along with former cricketers Inzamam-ul-Haq, Mushtaq Ahmed and former PCB chairman Tauqir Zia.
"With chairman PCB Ramiz Raja on his son’s wedding," wrote Farzana.
With chairman PCB Ramiz Raja on his son’s wedding; pic.twitter.com/S2CVLE35hR— farzana Aqib (@farzanaaqib) March 6, 2022
With Javed Afridi owner Peshawar zalmi and his cute son on chairman Pcb Ramiz Raja’s son wedding ; pic.twitter.com/IucKEbI0wT— farzana Aqib (@farzanaaqib) March 6, 2022
with inzamul Haque and Mushtaq Ahmad at Ramiz Raja son’s wedding: pic.twitter.com/R9GgMDgy6T— farzana Aqib (@farzanaaqib) March 6, 2022
Meeting General Tauqir Zia ex PCB chairman after such a long time, at PCB chairman Ramiz Raja’s son’s wedding; pic.twitter.com/FXQSvNWbwp— farzana Aqib (@farzanaaqib) March 6, 2022
