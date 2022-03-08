Pakistan reports 378 new Covid cases, 9 deaths
08:38 AM | 8 Mar, 2022
Pakistan reports 378 new Covid cases, 9 deaths
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan recorded 378 fresh cases of novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours as the positivity rate was recorded at 1.29 percent.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in its update on Tuesday said that 9 people died of the infection, taking overall death toll to 30,281. The tally of total cases inflated to 1,515,392.

The number of patients in critical care was recorded 778. Pakistan conducted a total of 29,216 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 603 patients have recovered from the contagious virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,455,765.

As many as 570,353 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 502,968 in Punjab, 217,304 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,662 in Islamabad, 35,398 in Balochistan, 43,125 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,582 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

