Pakistan’s top monitoring body meets today to discuss new anti-Covid measures in Punjab, KP
Web Desk
10:12 AM | 27 Mar, 2021
Pakistan’s top monitoring body meets today to discuss new anti-Covid measures in Punjab, KP
Share

ISLAMABAD – A special National Command and Operation Centre session is scheduled for today to discuss additional measures to contain the third wave of coronavirus in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the federal capital.

NCOC Chief Asad Umar will chair the session with Chief Ministers and commissioners of both provinces via video link. The provincial chief, health, and home secretaries will also join the session virtually.

The agenda of the meeting includes a discussion on the rising trend of the third wave of Covid-19, the positivity rate has soared above 10 percent in metropolitan cities.

Pakistan reports over 4,000 new Covid-19 cases ... 08:45 AM | 27 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD – At least 67 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while ...

On Friday, Federal Minister announced to start inoculating citizens above 50 from March 30. Umar asked the people to encourage those over 50 to register for the vaccination drive.

More From This Category
Three sons of Mansha Bomb booked for land grabbing
11:16 AM | 27 Mar, 2021
Pakistan reports over 4,000 new Covid-19 cases ...
08:45 AM | 27 Mar, 2021
Punjab University delays exams for various ...
11:18 PM | 26 Mar, 2021
Special committee formed to implement anti-rape ...
09:49 PM | 26 Mar, 2021
Groom hires helicopter for baraat in one of AJK's ...
09:29 PM | 26 Mar, 2021
Pakistan Navy chief for endeavors to deal with ...
08:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Watch Neha Kakkar partying in pool with husband and friends
10:50 PM | 26 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr