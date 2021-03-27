Pakistan’s top monitoring body meets today to discuss new anti-Covid measures in Punjab, KP

ISLAMABAD – A special National Command and Operation Centre session is scheduled for today to discuss additional measures to contain the third wave of coronavirus in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the federal capital.

NCOC Chief Asad Umar will chair the session with Chief Ministers and commissioners of both provinces via video link. The provincial chief, health, and home secretaries will also join the session virtually.

The agenda of the meeting includes a discussion on the rising trend of the third wave of Covid-19, the positivity rate has soared above 10 percent in metropolitan cities.

On Friday, Federal Minister announced to start inoculating citizens above 50 from March 30. Umar asked the people to encourage those over 50 to register for the vaccination drive.