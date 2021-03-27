Pakistan’s top monitoring body meets today to discuss new anti-Covid measures in Punjab, KP
Share
ISLAMABAD – A special National Command and Operation Centre session is scheduled for today to discuss additional measures to contain the third wave of coronavirus in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the federal capital.
NCOC Chief Asad Umar will chair the session with Chief Ministers and commissioners of both provinces via video link. The provincial chief, health, and home secretaries will also join the session virtually.
The agenda of the meeting includes a discussion on the rising trend of the third wave of Covid-19, the positivity rate has soared above 10 percent in metropolitan cities.
Pakistan reports over 4,000 new Covid-19 cases ... 08:45 AM | 27 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – At least 67 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while ...
On Friday, Federal Minister announced to start inoculating citizens above 50 from March 30. Umar asked the people to encourage those over 50 to register for the vaccination drive.
Registration of those who are 50 plus for covid vaccination will be opened on march 30th. Registration of those who are 60 and older has already been open. Encourage everybody who is 50 plus to register when the registration is opened for them on 30th.— Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) March 26, 2021
-
- Youth engagement- A key to effective development11:00 AM | 27 Mar, 2021
- Pakistan’s top monitoring body meets today to discuss new ...10:12 AM | 27 Mar, 2021
- Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-March-27-Updated ...09:27 AM | 27 Mar, 2021
- Pakistan reports over 4,000 new Covid-19 cases for second day in a row08:45 AM | 27 Mar, 2021
- Saba Qamar's husband-to-be lands in hot water following shocking ...10:00 PM | 26 Mar, 2021
- Haseena Moin & Kanwal Naseer – US pays tribute to Pakistani TV ...07:59 PM | 26 Mar, 2021
- Pakistani celebs condole death of Haseena Moin04:55 PM | 26 Mar, 2021
- Pakistan’s Faisal Mosque listed among top 50 most beautiful ...08:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who don't believe in God08:37 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021