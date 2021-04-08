Pakistan mulls local production of Russia's Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccine

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is all set to start the local manufacturing of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in collaboration with Russia in the coming months.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Wednesday during a joint press conference with the Russian counterpart said Pakistan is looking forward to the Russian collaboration for the local production of the Sputnik V vaccine.

The Russian FM Lavrov said his government had provided 50,000 doses to Pakistan and intended to provide more than 150,000 doses in the coming weeks.

Lavrov also expressed satisfaction over an increase in bilateral trade which reached $790 million over the last year.

Earlier, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) had approved the emergency use of the Russian vaccine.

The health ministry has set the price of two doses of the Russian vaccine at Rs 8,449. The packet containing four doses of Sputnik-V is set at Rs 16,560 while 10 and 20 doses would be available at Rs40,555 and Rs 81,110.