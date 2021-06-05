KSA assures Sindh CM of approving Chinese vaccines for Hajj pilgrims

KARACHI – The Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan Nawaf Saeed A. Al Maliki during his meeting with Sindh CM vowed to approve the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for Pakistani pilgrims to visit Saudi Arabia.

On the request of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, the dignitary from Kingdom assured Murad Ali Shah of approving the Chinese Covid vaccines so that Pakistanis could go to the Kingdom for the purpose of Hajj and Umrah.

Shah on Friday met with the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan, Nawaf Saeed A Al Malkiy, along with the Consul General of the Kingdom Bandar Al Dayal and a delegation of King Salman Relief Organisation at the Chief Minister's House.

Hajj pilgrims, overseas Pakistanis to be ... 04:01 PM | 3 Jun, 2021 ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Thursday said that the government decided ...

Earlier, the Kingdom updated its travel restrictions, which included requirements to take Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson in order to enter the country, leaving out five Chinese vaccines. As for now, Saudi Arabia has not approved any Chinese-made coronavirus vaccines for travelers.

Saudi Arabia along with European Union also restricted travelers, who have been vaccinated with Chinese jabs.