Punjab education minister says no to online exams due to ‘rampant cheating’

LAHORE – Punjab Education Minister Dr. Murad Raas trashed students' appeal to conduct online examinations this year as he expressed concerns over the rising trend of cheating during the virtual exams.

Raas while speaking with a private news channel reiterated government policy during the first wave of the Covid pandemic in which exams across Pakistan were canceled and students were promoted without assessment. But, no online exam this year as it means ‘cheating’, he added.

He also advised students to spend their valuable time on studies rather than spending in protests as there will be no change in incumbent government policy about in-person exams amid protests. He also urged parents to play their due role in educating the children about the importance of the on-campus exams.

Opposing the protests from student bodies, he said that no one will be promoted without exams this year.

He also highlighted the reopening of all educational institutions as all public and private schools of Punjab will be opened on Monday, 7th June 2021. It will be a staggered approach. Our teams will be monitoring the situation very closely, the education minister added.

Meanwhile, a wave of student protests against board exams has been sweeping across Pakistan after the country’s top officials decided that in-person exams will be held this year amid the Covid pandemic.

Students staged protests following the announcement of the country’s nerve center on novel disease, as they don't want to sit for their exams this year citing reservations on online classes and continuous gaps in the academic year.