Famous Pakistani singer S.B John passes away in Karachi
Web Desk
01:22 PM | 5 Jun, 2021
Famous Pakistani singer S.B John passes away in Karachi
Share

KARACHI – Pakistan’s renowned singer Sunny Benjamin John also known as S. B. John passed away at the age of 81 on Saturday.

John has been ill for some days and he died following treatment at a private hospital on Saturday morning

The deceased hailed from the Sindh capital and started his singing career from Radio Pakistan in 1950 after getting inspiration from his grandfather.

He rose to prominence following the release of his known song "Tu Jo Nahin Hai, Tau Kuchh Bhi Naheen Hai", which he sang for the film Savera in 1959. The same song was recorded by Indian film producer Mahesh Bhatt in his film ‘Woh Lamhe’.

John also received the Pride of Performance Award by the President of Pakistan in 2011 for his remarkable contributions to the field of music.

Literary genius Haseena Moin passes away at 79 08:43 AM | 26 Mar, 2021

KARACHI – Famous Pakistani dramatist, playwright, and scriptwriter Haseena Moin has breathed her last on ...

More From This Category
WATCH - World Environment Day ceremony in ...
03:02 PM | 5 Jun, 2021
Sitara theatre administration booked for flouting ...
02:49 PM | 5 Jun, 2021
Two killed in blast at oxygen plant in Islamabad
02:05 PM | 5 Jun, 2021
Interior Minister inaugurates first passport ...
01:36 PM | 5 Jun, 2021
Punjab education minister says no to online exams ...
01:01 PM | 5 Jun, 2021
KSA assures Sindh CM of approving Chinese ...
11:42 AM | 5 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Malala, Apple CEO feature on special digital cover for Vogue
01:58 AM | 5 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr