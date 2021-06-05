Famous Pakistani singer S.B John passes away in Karachi

KARACHI – Pakistan’s renowned singer Sunny Benjamin John also known as S. B. John passed away at the age of 81 on Saturday.

John has been ill for some days and he died following treatment at a private hospital on Saturday morning

The deceased hailed from the Sindh capital and started his singing career from Radio Pakistan in 1950 after getting inspiration from his grandfather.

He rose to prominence following the release of his known song "Tu Jo Nahin Hai, Tau Kuchh Bhi Naheen Hai", which he sang for the film Savera in 1959. The same song was recorded by Indian film producer Mahesh Bhatt in his film ‘Woh Lamhe’.

John also received the Pride of Performance Award by the President of Pakistan in 2011 for his remarkable contributions to the field of music.