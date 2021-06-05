Two killed in blast at oxygen plant in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD – At least two people were killed while other suffered injuries in a blast at an oxygen refilling plant in the Rawat area of Islamabad on Saturday.

A report of a private news channel quoted Rescue officials suggest that an explosion at an oxygen filling factory in Islamabad’s Industrial Area Rawat had killed two people while others injured.

The explosion occurred around 8 am on Saturday after which rescue teams rushed for the scene. The explosion occurred due to a gas leak in the factory. Meanwhile, the gas supply to the area has been disconnected after the explosion.

The report further added that the bodies of the deceased and injured in the blast have been shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad.

On the other hand, the district administration has sealed the factory after the explosion whereas expired oxygen cylinders were also recovered from the factory’s premises.  A district official also confirmed the registration of the case against the factory owner.

