Pakistan records lowest coronavirus positivity rate in 3 months
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Friday reported its lowest coronavirus positivity rate in three months at 3.58%, according to the latest statistics provided by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).
The last lowest Covid-19 positivity rate reported by the country was on February 28 at 3.02%. As many as 83 people lost their lives to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to NCOC’s daily coronavirus report.
The report stated that 52,859 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, out of which 1,893 tests came back positive.
Statistics 4 June 21:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) June 4, 2021
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 52,859
Positive Cases: 1893
Positivity % : 3.58%
Deaths : 83
According to the official portal, the rate of positive cases of COVID-19 in the country during the last 24 hours was 3.58%.
The total number of deaths from coronavirus in the country so far stands at 21,105, while the total number of cases is 928,588. Meanwhile, 856,005 people have recovered from the virus so far.
The country is reporting a decline in coronavirus cases amid the deadly third wave that has wreaked havoc, however Sindh province is still reporting a spike in cases.
Pakistan to issue Covid vaccine certificates to ... 09:44 PM | 3 Jun, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) on Thursday gave go-ahead for issuing certificates ...
- Pakistan name squads for England and West Indies tours11:31 AM | 4 Jun, 2021
- Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 04 June 202111:02 AM | 4 Jun, 2021
- PM Imran showers praise on CDA for economic turnaround10:38 AM | 4 Jun, 2021
- PAF fully prepared to respond to any challenge: Air Chief10:03 AM | 4 Jun, 2021
-
- Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani booked for violating Covid-19 ...05:00 PM | 3 Jun, 2021
- Happy birthday Sultan of Swing! – Wasim Akram turns 5503:35 PM | 3 Jun, 2021
- Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee plans revealed04:30 PM | 3 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021