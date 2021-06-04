Pakistan records lowest coronavirus positivity rate in 3 months

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Friday reported its lowest coronavirus positivity rate in three months at 3.58%, according to the latest statistics provided by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The last lowest Covid-19 positivity rate reported by the country was on February 28 at 3.02%. As many as 83 people lost their lives to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to NCOC’s daily coronavirus report.

The report stated that 52,859 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, out of which 1,893 tests came back positive.

Statistics 4 June 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 52,859

Positive Cases: 1893

Positivity % : 3.58%

Deaths : 83 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) June 4, 2021

According to the official portal, the rate of positive cases of COVID-19 in the country during the last 24 hours was 3.58%.

The total number of deaths from coronavirus in the country so far stands at 21,105, while the total number of cases is 928,588. Meanwhile, 856,005 people have recovered from the virus so far.

The country is reporting a decline in coronavirus cases amid the deadly third wave that has wreaked havoc, however Sindh province is still reporting a spike in cases.