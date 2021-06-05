PM Imran wants developed nations to aid poor countries in climate change fight

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday urged the rich countries to provide funds to developing countries to fight global warming and protect the environment.

The premier was addressing the main ceremony of International Environment Day, which was hosted by Pakistan this year.

Appreciating United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration initiative, Khan said that is an opportunity for the world to take stops for meeting the carbon emission cut targets.

He pointed out that Pakistan's carbon emission share is miniscule but it is among the most-affected countries of global warming.

Highlighting the steps taking by his government, he said that Pakistan has so far planted one billion trees under Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project. He added that one billion trees were also planted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when the PTI was in the power in the province during 2013 to 2018.

He also urged people to join the government’s efforts to protect the environment and enhance green cover.

He said local communities will be involved for the protection of forests. He said the back of timber mafia has been broken in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the help of forest guards which helped increase the forest cover in the province, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said fifteen national parks have been established which will also help promote tourism. He said by 2030, we will be producing sixty percent energy from renewable sources while 30 per cent of all vehicles would be transferred to electricity as part of efforts to limit emissions.

PM Khan said it is a matter of distinction for Pakistan to host the World Environment Day. This, he said, is also acknowledgement of the steps taken by Pakistan for protection of environment.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Amin Aslam said our environment protection initiatives have so far provided eighty five thousand jobs to the people. This year, he said, there will be an addition of two hundred thousand more jobs.

Amin Aslam said Pakistan has also accepted the challenge of restoring one million hectares of degraded and deforested land. He said our green financing initiative is aimed at generating funds for climate friendly projects.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, whose message was read out by Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong, commended the strides made by Pakistan to cope with climate change.

Xi Jinping said his country stands ready to work with Pakistan and other countries to inject new impetus into global environmental governance and contribute to a clean and beautiful world.

Virtually delivering his message, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan for undertaking a mega project of planting ten billion trees. He said it is a huge campaign for forestation.