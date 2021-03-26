Literary genius Haseena Moin passes away at 79

KARACHI – Famous Pakistani dramatist, playwright, and scriptwriter Haseena Moin has breathed her last on Friday.

The family confirmed the demise on Friday (today). Moin had been battling cancer for the past few years.

The funeral prayers of the legendary writer will be held after Asar prayers in the Nazimabad area of the Sindh capital.

On Monday, Moin has received her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the Arts Council of Pakistan. She thanked the Sindh government for the arrangements.

News of her death rumbled on social media Friday morning as showbiz personalities and politicians paid tribute to the Tanhaiyaan writer.

Saddened to hear of the loss of our great writer Haseena Moin Sehba! (PTI) We grew up watching her spectacular serials like Dhoop Kinaray, Aahat, Ankahi,Tanhaiyaan, Kasak, Parosi & many more. She was my late mother's favorite writer. May ALLAH rest her soul in peace. Ameen pic.twitter.com/AOTvoB1eES — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) March 26, 2021

What a loss...Haseena Moin who created such world class life stories is no more...She gave women a new empowered strength and made Indian Bollywood pale in comparison....Her legacy will remain and remain...#Respect #Legend #RIP pic.twitter.com/lnLyK2Jx5r — Andleeb Abbas (@AndleebAbbas) March 26, 2021

إِنَّا للهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ



Our Beloved Haseena Moin has passed away early morning today (26th March 2021)

May Allah swt bless her with the highest reward in Jannah pic.twitter.com/4O16ZbGoMH — Truth with Mansoor (@sheikhufon) March 26, 2021

The history of Pakistan Television can not be written without these two exceptionally talented & accomplished ladies, we lost in the span of 24 hrs.



They will always be missed. May Allah heighten their status in heaven.#HaseenaMoin#KanwalNaseer pic.twitter.com/grO1mymdjp — Mona Farooq Ahmad (@MFChaudhryy) March 26, 2021

Author of unforgettable drama serials - Ankahi, Tanhaiyaan, Kiran Kahani, Dhoop Kinaray, Aahat, Uncle Urfi, Shehzori, Parchaiyan, Bandish, Zer Zabar Paish and many others - Haseena Moin has returned to God. May she rest in peace. https://t.co/Khc4IrN9IC — Shabana Mir (@ShabanaMir1) March 26, 2021

Haseena was born in Kanpur and received her early education in her ancestral region. She then moved to Karachi in the 1950s where she graduated from the Government College for Women earned a Master of Arts in History from Karachi University in 1963.

She had written several plays for stage, radio, and television, some of the writings have gained international repute. She was also the recipient of the Pride of Performance award for her services to the performing arts in Pakistan.

She wrote Pakistan's first original script 'Kiran Kahani' aired in the early-1970s. Some of the most popular dramas she wrote that gained international repute include Ankahi, Tanhaiyaan, Kiran Kahani, Dhoop Kinaray, Aahat, Uncle Urfi, Shehzori, Kohar, Des Pardes, Pal Do Pal, Aansoo, Kasak, Parchaiyan (1976) and Parosi. Other notable works include Mere Dard ko Jo Zuban Milay, Kaisa Yeh Junoon, Dhundle Raaste, Shayad ke Bahar Aaye, Mohim Joo, Tum Se Mil Kar, Bandish and Zer Zabar Paish.