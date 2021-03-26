Literary genius Haseena Moin passes away at 79
Web Desk
08:43 AM | 26 Mar, 2021
Literary genius Haseena Moin passes away at 79
Share

KARACHI – Famous Pakistani dramatist, playwright, and scriptwriter Haseena Moin has breathed her last on Friday.

The family confirmed the demise on Friday (today). Moin had been battling cancer for the past few years.

The funeral prayers of the legendary writer will be held after Asar prayers in the Nazimabad area of the Sindh capital.

On Monday, Moin has received her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the Arts Council of Pakistan. She thanked the Sindh government for the arrangements.

News of her death rumbled on social media Friday morning as showbiz personalities and politicians paid tribute to the Tanhaiyaan writer. 

Haseena was born in Kanpur and received her early education in her ancestral region. She then moved to Karachi in the 1950s where she graduated from the Government College for Women earned a Master of Arts in History from Karachi University in 1963.

She had written several plays for stage, radio, and television, some of the writings have gained international repute. She was also the recipient of the Pride of Performance award for her services to the performing arts in Pakistan.

She wrote Pakistan's first original script 'Kiran Kahani' aired in the early-1970s. Some of the most popular dramas she wrote that gained international repute include Ankahi, Tanhaiyaan, Kiran Kahani, Dhoop Kinaray, Aahat, Uncle Urfi, Shehzori, Kohar, Des Pardes, Pal Do Pal, Aansoo, Kasak, Parchaiyan (1976) and Parosi. Other notable works include Mere Dard ko Jo Zuban Milay, Kaisa Yeh Junoon, Dhundle Raaste, Shayad ke Bahar Aaye, Mohim Joo, Tum Se Mil Kar, Bandish and Zer Zabar Paish.

More From This Category
Cambridge agrees to reschedule O-level exams, ...
12:00 AM | 26 Mar, 2021
Is Moeed Yusuf tipped as Pakistan’s High ...
11:52 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
Pakistan’s top court bans virginity tests on ...
11:37 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
Pakistani student killed in Australia floodwaters
11:15 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
Strings – Popular Pakistani band disbanded ...
10:55 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
‘Sona’ – Priyanka Chopra opens upscale ...
10:40 PM | 25 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Literary genius Haseena Moin passes away at 79
08:43 AM | 26 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr