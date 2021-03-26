Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-March-26-Updated 10:00 AM
Web Desk
09:37 AM | 26 Mar, 2021
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 26, 2021 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 10:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 155 155.80
Euro EUR 182.10 183.60
UK Pound Sterling GBP 210.90 213.60
U.A.E Dirham AED 42.10 42.60
Saudi Riyal SAR 41.10 41.60
Australian Dollar AUD 116.10 117.60
Bahrain Dinar BHD 391.30 393.30
Canadian Dollar CAD 121.60 123.10
China Yuan CNY 23.95 24.10
Danish Krone DKK 23.40 23.70
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 16.90 17.15
Indian Rupee INR 2.12 2.19
Japanese Yen JPY 1.48 1.51
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 489.50 492
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 37 37.35
New Zealand Dollar NZD 98.95 99.65
Norwegians Krone NOK 17.50 17.75
Omani Riyal OMR 397 399
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 40.80 41.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 113.60 115.60
Swedish Korona SEK 17.70 17.95
Swiss Franc CHF 159.60 160.50
Thai Bhat THB 4.90 5

