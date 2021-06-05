Interior Minister inaugurates first passport office in North Waziristan
WANA – The first passport office in North Waziristan was inaugurated on Saturday by Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad.
The first passport office was located in the Miranshah area of Waziristan - a north-western Pakistani town. The Interior Minister while speaking at the inauguration ceremony also promised to launch two mobile vans of the National Database & Registration Authority in the region as well.
The Minister also promised that such offices will be built in other areas as well while people will be employed on merit.
Rasheed besides inaugurating the region’s first office also met local leaders and noted the problems being faced by the residents.
The minister also holds meetings with the officials of Frontier Corps and civil administration while the meeting also includes a long and insecure border between the two countries that has been notorious for the cross-border movements.
