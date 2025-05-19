India withdraws from Asia Cup amid tension with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – India has stooped to a new low as it has decided not to participate in the upcoming Asia Cup event due to tensions with Pakistan.

Reports said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided not to play in the Asia Cup and the Women’s Emerging Asia Cup, leaving the cricket events in limbo.

The Indian cricket board said the Asian Cricket Council has been verbally informed, stating that the current chairman of the Asian Cricket Council is Mohsin Naqvi, and “we cannot be part of a tournament headed by a Pakistani minister”.

A BCCI official stated that the rest of the scheduled ACC events have also been put on hold.

On the other hand, some reports claimed that the Indian board has not formally notified the Asian Cricket Council about the withdrawal.