‘Not every man wants second marriage,’ Sheema Kermani slams immorality in Pakistani dramas

KARACHI – Sheema Kermani, a prominent women’s rights activist and renowned classical dancer, has expressed concerns over increasing immoral content in Pakistani television dramas.

Speaking as the chief guest at a recent event, Kermani said that men today have become worse compared to the past.

“This change is a result of the TV dramas and news they were exposed to during their childhood,” she explained, adding that the male-dominated ideologies during dictatorship eras already put negative impact on them.

Slamming Pakistani dramas, Sheema said: “Every drama shows extramarital relationships, which does not reflect real life. Not every man wants a second marriage.”

She also highlighted that “mothers-in-law are always portrayed negatively in dramas, which is far from reality. Not every mother-in-law is bad.”

The classical dancer emphasised that media should have a positive influence on society, rather than promote negative attitudes.

She urged the producers of the drama serials to realise their responsibility and present content that respects social values.

These comments come at a time when Pakistani dramas are increasingly portraying immoral relationships and exaggerated negative characters.