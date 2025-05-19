Islamabad Weather Update: Twin cities to get more rains, Thunderstorm this week

ISLAMABAD – Residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi brace for another spell of strong winds and rainfall this week under new weather system.

In its advisory, Met Office predicted additional showers not only in Islamabad but also in several nearby districts, including Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, and Sargodha. The wet weather is likely to spread further to Khushab, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujrat, and Gujranwala.

Rains are also expected in Lahore, Mianwali, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, and Sheikhupura, while isolated thunderstorms may develop in parts of Jhang, Noorpur Thal, and Bhakkar.

In KP, showers will affect areas including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Battagram, Swabi, and Mansehra. Additional rain may reach Abbottabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Kurram, Khyber, Waziristan, and Bannu, with chances of precipitation in Kohat, Hangu, Karak, and DI Khan.

Residents are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions as the weather conditions evolve throughout the week.