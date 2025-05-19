Punjab School Education Dept. shares update on Early Summer Vacations 2025

LAHORE – Summer vacations are around the corner and students and parents are excitedly waiting for the announcement. Amid anticipation, several misleading posts appeared online, claiming early summer break for young learners amid scorching hot weather.

As parents received fake notifications on WhatsApp, Punjab School Education Department (SED) officially turned down rumors circulating on social media about early summer holidays for schools across the region.

It mentioned that public and private schools in Punjab would observe summer vacation as per schedule and that THERE WILL NO HOLIDAYS FROM May 22 to August 17, 2025.

SED spokesperson termed notification false, saying it has no basis in official decisions. Officials also confirmed that no announcement regarding the summer break schedule has been made yet. Parents, students, and school authorities are advised to ignore unofficial information circulating online.

Official summer vacation dates will be communicated through proper channels once finalized. Until then, schools will continue their regular academic schedule as usual.