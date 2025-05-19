Sri Lanka restores sight to over 25,000 Pakistanis in historic humanitarian effort

ISLAMABAD – Sri Lanka performed over 25,000 free Corneal Transplants across Pakistan under its initiative, that not only restored eyesight of thousands but also deepened diplomatic ties.

Speaking with Pakistan state-run agency APP, Honorary Consul General of Sri Lanka in Pakistan, Mr. Yasin Joyia termed the ongoing project a powerful example of “Corneal Diplomacy” – an approach that builds international bridges through compassion and medical aid.

Joyia was of the view that true leadership lies in serving others, and this initiative shows how humanitarian efforts can foster understanding and lasting friendship between Islamabad and Colombo.

He highlighted broader implications of people-centered diplomacy and added that philanthropy often achieves what formal agreements cannot. “Kindness and empathy have the potential to reshape global relationships,” he said. “This work demonstrates the power of diplomacy rooted in human connection.”

The initiative, facilitated by Sri Lanka Eye Bank with support from Sri Lanka Pakistan Friendship Association, has been lauded internationally as model of empathetic diplomacy. He revealed that several countries have shown interest in replicating the program, recognizing its success in addressing medical needs while promoting global goodwill.

He called it source of hope, which remind the world that nations can come together—even in uncertain times—through shared values of care, collaboration, and compassion. Joyia said mission will continue and expand to help even more people in need. We aim to reach more lives and inspire others to join us in making a meaningful difference.

He concluded by thanking the Sri Lanka Eye Bank and the Sri Lanka Pakistan Friendship Association for their unwavering dedication to the cause.

The ongoing collaboration stands as a shining example of how humanitarian aid can not only change lives but also reshape the nature of international diplomacy.