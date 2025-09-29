Who authorized Shama Junejo to be in Pakistan’s UN delegation?

ISLAMABAD – A diplomatic controversy emerged in Pakistan over the presence of Shama Junejo at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. Junejo, who was seated behind Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif during a discussion on artificial intelligence and global security at the UN Security Council.

Jonejo is neither member of Pakistan’s Permanent Mission to the UN nor an elected official. Amid the controversy, UN Secretary-General’s Deputy Spokesperson, Farhan Haq, confirmed that Shama received an official UN badge at the request of Pakistan’s Permanent Mission. He also clarified that seating arrangements in the Security Council chamber fall under the authority of Pakistani officials.

Shama Junejo claims that PM Shehbaz Sharif personally included her in the Pakistani delegation as an “advisor” and tasked her with drafting the Defence Minister’s speech. Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denied that her name appeared in the official list of delegates approved by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif expressed his surprise at her presence, stating that questions about Junejo’s inclusion should be addressed by the Foreign Office. “Who this woman is, why she is with us in the delegation, and why she was seated behind me are questions only the Foreign Office can answer,” he said.

The controversy drawn attention on social media, with some users questioning Junejo’s past statements regarding Israel. Junejo clarified that her previous comments calling for Pakistan to recognize Israel were made during the Abraham Accords, and she has consistently condemned Israeli actions in Gaza.

Pakistani diplomats explained that inclusion in UN delegations is typically decided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, approved by the Prime Minister, and then conveyed to the UN Protocol Office for the issuance of official passes. They termed Shama Junejo’s presence, without being officially listed, as “unusual and suspicious,” given the strict security protocols at UN sessions.

Pakistan Permanent Mission to the UN has not responded to requests for comment on the matter. This incident raised questions about delegation protocols and transparency within Pakistan’s foreign affairs administration, highlighting the sensitivity of high-level diplomatic events.