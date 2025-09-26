From Karachi with Hope: Why Our Prime Minister’s UN Visit Matters to Me

You know how it is, the TV is just on in the background, a familiar hum in my Karachi apartment. I was half-listening to the news, scrolling through my phone, when they cut to a shot of New York. The UN General Assembly. It’s that time of year again, I thought. But for some reason, this time I actually put my phone down. I saw our Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, preparing to speak, and I don’t know… it just felt different. Not just another routine trip. It feels like we’re finally showing up to say something that matters, to make them listen.

A Voice for Those Who Suffer in Silence

And then the anchor says it: he’s going to talk about Gaza and Kashmir. My breath just catches in my chest. I mean, for how long have we all been scrolling through our phones, watching those awful videos, our stomachs in knots? You see the faces, you hear the stories, and you just feel so completely powerless. You share a post, maybe argue with a stranger in the comments, but it always feels like you’re just shouting into the wind. But to hear that our leader is taking all of that quiet rage, all of that shared heartbreak, and actually putting it on the table in that room… it’s something else. He’s not just a politician tonight; he feels like our voice, you know? He’s carrying all our silent prayers with him. I have to wonder, will they even listen? Or will it just be more words? I don’t know, but for the first time in a long time, it feels like we aren’t just screaming into a void. It feels like we matter again.

It’s About More Than Just Speeches; It’s About Our Lives

But this isn’t just about making powerful statements. It’s about our future, right here, in this city. The PM is sitting down with the bigwigs from the World Bank and the IMF. Let’s be honest, those meetings aren’t just for the cameras. They’re about the price of flour at the corner store, about whether my cousin can finally land a stable engineering job, about whether we can stop worrying about the next electricity bill. We’ve been through the wringer economically, and seeing this push gives me a glimmer of hope that maybe, just maybe, we’re on the path to standing on our own two feet.

And he’s not stopping there. He’s bringing up the brutal summer heat we all just endured, a stark reminder of the climate change that threatens our very existence. He’s talking about the prejudices we face abroad and the terrorism that has scarred our nation. By putting these issues on the global agenda, it feels like we’re not just taking punches anymore – we’re setting the terms of the conversation.

Earning Our Seat at the Head Table

The most telling thing? That special summit with the US, Qatar, and other powerful Muslim countries. We weren’t just on the guest list; we were specifically invited. Our voice is being sought out in the room where the future of Gaza and regional peace is being shaped. Think about that for a second. In a world full of big players, Pakistan is being seen as essential. That’s not just diplomacy; that’s respect. We’re not on the sidelines anymore; we’re in the thick of it, helping to find solutions. This is the role we were meant to play.

A Glimmer of a New Morning?

As I brew my late-night chai, watching the news updates trickle in, a quiet optimism settles over me. From mending ties with old allies to building new bridges, every handshake feels like it’s creating a stronger foundation for us back home.

When you strip it all away, this is more than just a diplomatic trip. It feels like we’re finally standing up and deciding to lead, rather than just following. And I know how that sounds, but it’s the truth. I look at my kids, sleeping without a care in the world, and I pray this feeling lasts. The hope is for them, really. For their future, in this country, in this messy, complicated world. There’s a lot of work to do, and many things that could go wrong. But tonight, that feeling of just trying to stay afloat has been replaced by something else. Something that feels a bit like pride, a bit like dignity. It feels like we’re walking forward again.