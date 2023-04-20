Trailer of late Irrfan Khan's 'The Song of Scorpions' is out now!

The much-anticipated trailer of The Song of Scorpions was released this week, revealing the last performance of the legendary actor Irrfan Khan.

The movie, set against the stunning backdrop of Rajasthan's Thar Desert, showcases Khan as Aadam, a camel trader who falls in love with Nooran (Golshifteh Farahani), a tribal woman learning the ancient art of scorpion singing from her grandmother (Waheeda Rehman).

After a three-year wait since its world premiere at the 70th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland in 2017, The Song of Scorpions is all set to release nationwide on April 28.

Fans were left emotional after witnessing the sheer brilliance of Irrfan Khan's performance on the big screen. Babil, Irrfan's son, shared the trailer on social media, saying, "Bringing alive a heart-wrenching tale of love, obsession, and betrayal. #TheSongOfScorpions Trailer out now!"

Fans were awestruck by the sheer power of Khan's acting and expressed their excitement and eagerness.

Khan, known for his remarkable acting prowess, passed away on April 29, 2020, after battling a rare form of cancer. His last film, Angrezi Medium, hit the big screens on March 13, 2020, a month before his untimely demise.