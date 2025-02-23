In a first, Punjab govt starts Free Kidney, Bone Marrow Transplants

LAHORE – The provincial government in Punjab rolled out first of its kind of programme, providing essential medical treatments to the province’s underprivileged patients.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz unveiled new healthcare initiative aimed at providing free transplant surgeries to residents of the province. The programme, which will benefit kidney patients, includes five kidney transplant operations conducted at no cost.

In an effort to ease financial burden on patients, Chief Minister’s transparent programme covers expenses for kidney transplantation and related surgeries. The initiative will make bone marrow transplant procedures affordable by ending massive costs.

For first time in history, the programme extends free cornea transplants to residents in need. The initiative further supports individuals born with hearing and speech impairments by covering their medical expenses.

To access these services, patients must register with the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority, as only registered individuals will be eligible for the free treatment.