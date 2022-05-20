Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 20 May 2022

08:10 AM | 20 May, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 20 May 2022
Source: File Photo
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 134,400 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 115,200. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 105,599 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 123,199.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 134,400 PKR 1,590
Karachi PKR 134,400 PKR 1,590
Islamabad PKR 134,400 PKR 1,590
Peshawar PKR 134,400 PKR 1,590
Quetta PKR 134,400 PKR 1,590
Sialkot PKR 134,400 PKR 1,590
Attock PKR 134,400 PKR 1,590
Gujranwala PKR 134,400 PKR 1,590
Jehlum PKR 134,400 PKR 1,590
Multan PKR 134,400 PKR 1,590
Bahawalpur PKR 134,400 PKR 1,590
Gujrat PKR 134,400 PKR 1,590
Nawabshah PKR 134,400 PKR 1,590
Chakwal PKR 134,400 PKR 1,590
Hyderabad PKR 134,400 PKR 1,590
Nowshehra PKR 134,400 PKR 1,590
Sargodha PKR 134,400 PKR 1,590
Faisalabad PKR 134,400 PKR 1,590
Mirpur PKR 134,400 PKR 1,590

