The new Awesome Galaxy A22 with 48MP OIS Camera | 90 Hz Display | 5000mAh Battery

LAHORE – Samsung Electronics has officially launched its Samsung Galaxy A22 in Pakistan, the latest edition of the Samsung A series features a 48MP Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Main Camera with a Quad Camera setup, 90Hz Super AMOLED display, 5000 mAh Battery and 15W Fast charging. The phone will come with two variants in Pakistan, with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage and 6GB RAM and 128GB Storage and have three exciting colors: Awesome Black, Awesome White and Awesome Violet.

Samsung has always been committed to giving its users high quality features, innovation and the latest technology, the Galaxy A22 is no exception, with the features in the phone intended to enable content creators of all types to innovate and express themselves in the best way possible.

48MP Camera with OIS – The Galaxy A22 comes with a 48MP main camera that features OIS, ensuring that users can create stable videos regardless of where they are or what they are trying to capture, the OIS feature also ensures that users can take pictures without pixilation or noise during the day and the night as well.

90 Hz Refresh Rate – The new Galaxy A series features a 90Hz refresh rate, giving users the classic Samsung scrolling and gaming experience.

Quad Camera Set Up – The device comes with four cameras, a 48MP Main Camera, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, 2MP depth and 2MP macro lens through which users will be able to record 1080p footage at 30 FPS, giving users the freedom to take pictures and videos in many different situations. The Galaxy A22 also features a 13MP front camera on a waterdrop notch.

5,000 mAh Battery – Long lasting 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging gives users the ability to create and innovate without having to constantly worry about their smartphone’s battery life.

6.4’ Super AMOLED Display – The new device features a 6.4’ HD+ Super AMOLED display, to give users a immersive viewing experience.

The new Galaxy A22 is available in stores across Pakistan, you can also purchase it through Samsung’s Online Shop through which you can get 70% off on screen replacements, free shipping nationwide and the option to pay via card or cash on delivery.

For more information, visit www.samsung.com/pk