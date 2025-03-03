Couples to take THESE mandatory Blood Tests before marrying as govt seeks more time!

PESHAWAR – The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa requested two-month extension for implementing mandatory blood screening tests for several diseases, which will be added to Nikahnama.

The initiative to detect genetic diseases like thalassemia, Hepatitis, and AIDS, will help early detection to ensure health of future generations. Peshawar High Court has adjourned further hearings regarding the case until May 25, requesting report from the provincial authorities.

The petitioner argues that these blood tests should be mandatory before issuing marriage certificates to prevent the spread of hereditary diseases.

The government has informed all stakeholders, including marriage registrars and relevant officials, about the need for training on the new regulation.

Around seven percent of Pakistani population is affected by blood diseases, largely due to marriages within families. The updated Nikahnama form, which includes the pre-marriage blood tests, is prepared, but the government believes it will take two more months to distribute the form to Union Councils after taking all stakeholders on board.