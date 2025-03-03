Is Veena Malik dating her manager Saim amid marriage rumours?

Pakistani diva and TV host Veena Malik continues to remain in limelight and the actor lately mentioned starting a new chapter of her life by getting married to UAE based businessman.

A new controversy emerged in showbiz world as former Bigg B0ss contestant and her manager, Saeem Ayub, were spotted sharing pictures on social media, sparking rumors about their relationship.

The pictures led fans to question whether Saeem is just a professional manager or if their bond extends beyond the workplace. Veena lately posted several pictures of a man with his face hidden, which fans speculated could be someone named Chaudhry. Now, it’s believed that the man in the pictures might actually be Saeem.

Veena earlier mentioned a man named Shahrayar Chaudhry, with whom she was about to start a new life, but kept his identity a secret. Some fans now suspect that Shahrayar could be Saeem, with Veena possibly keeping his name under wraps.

Details shared online claimed that Saeem Ayub is a well-known music composer, who worked with Veena on several music videos and has referred to himself as her manager on social media.

As the rumors continue to swirl, Veena Malik is yet to comment on the matter.