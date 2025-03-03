Javed Zarif resigns as Iran’s Vice President

TEHRAN – Iran’s Vice-President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif has resigned from his post, international media reported.

He has sent his resignation to President Masoud Pezeshkian, who is yet to make a decision on it.

No official statement has yet been issued in this regard.

Earlier, Zarif sid he has resigned on advice from the head of the Judiciary to help relieve pressure on the administration of President Pezeshkian.

In a post on his X account early on Monday, Zarif wrote that he had visited Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei on an invitation by Mohseni Ejei on Saturday.

During the meeting, the Judiciary chief had advised that, given “the conditions of the country, I return to [teaching at] the university to avoid more pressure on the administration,” IRNA reported.

Zarif said he took the advice immediately as he did not want to become a burden on administration.

“I continue to be proud of having supported the venerable Dr. Pezeshkian and wish him and other true servants of the people the best,” he was quoted as having said.