Online registration opens for Punjab CM laptop scheme

LAHORE – The Punjab government has formally unveiled the laptop scheme for students, who have been waiting for it for months.

The Higher Education Department (HED) has shared a link on its website for online registration for the program. Students can register themselves by visiting the HED’s website.

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat announced the launch of the Laptop Scheme, stating that under this scheme, the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz will distribute the latest laptops to 110,000 students.

The BS students of the first and second semesters and medical students from public sector educational institutions are eligible to apply for the laptop scheme.

The education minister further stated that students will be provided with the latest Generation 13 Core i7 laptops.

He added that students can apply online at Zhttps://cmlaptophed.punjab.gov.pk/ or https://cmlaptophed.punjab.gov.pk/.

The minister said that the BS students with 65% marks in intermediate and medical students with 80% marks in intermediate are eligible to apply for the scheme.

He said the merit will be determined based on the intermediate marks. Rana Sikandar Hayat further stated that within a few hours of the portal opening, over 34,000 students had already registered.

With this scheme, the government aims at empowering the youth digitally and equip them with modern skills.