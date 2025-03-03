Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Online registration opens for Punjab CM laptop scheme

Online Registration Opens For Punjab Cm Laptop Scheme

LAHORE – The Punjab government has formally unveiled the laptop scheme for students, who have been waiting for it for months.

The Higher Education Department (HED) has shared a link on its website for online registration for the program. Students can register themselves by visiting the HED’s website.

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat announced the launch of the Laptop Scheme, stating that under this scheme, the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz will distribute the latest laptops to 110,000 students.

The BS students of the first and second semesters and medical students from public sector educational institutions are eligible to apply for the laptop scheme.

The education minister further stated that students will be provided with the latest Generation 13 Core i7 laptops.

He added that students can apply online at Zhttps://cmlaptophed.punjab.gov.pk/ or https://cmlaptophed.punjab.gov.pk/.

The minister said that the BS students with 65% marks in intermediate and medical students with 80% marks in intermediate are eligible to apply for the scheme.

He said the merit will be determined based on the intermediate marks. Rana Sikandar Hayat further stated that within a few hours of the portal opening, over 34,000 students had already registered.

With this scheme, the government aims at empowering the youth digitally and equip them with modern skills.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Our Stats

New Zealand

2

India

0

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 3 March 2025 Monday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search