Woman kills co-wife, hides body on roof in Lahore

LAHORE – A woman killed her co-wife using dough-roller over a domestic issue in an area of Lahore, it emerged on Monday.

Police said the incident took place in Liaquatabad area of the provincial capital, adding that the suspect had hid the body in a bag on roof of the home.

Neighbours informed the police after a foul smell spread in the area. A police team reached the spot and found a body on the roof of the house.

After the investigation, the woman was arrested over murder charges.

Police said the woman is under interrogation, while the body has been sent to the hospital for a post-mortem.

Earlier this month, a man brutally murdered his wife by slitting her throat after developing a relationship with his sister-in-law in Lahore.

According to the police, the suspects involved in the tragic murder of a young woman in Sanda have been apprehended. Lahore Police Operations Wing traced the killers within 24 hours and arrested them.

The case was registered under FIR No 413/25 at Sanda Police Station. Following the incident, the DIG Operations took notice and formed a special team under the supervision of SP Iqbal Town Bilal Ahmed.

DSP Zakariya Yousaf, SHO Sanda Rizwan Khan, and their team successfully arrested the alleged murderer within a day.

Authorities revealed that the victim, Rida, was killed by her own husband, Shamshad. The accused had developed a relationship with Rida’s sister, Samra, and together they planned the gruesome murder.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

