Dr Noman Ahmed named acting VC of NED University

KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has approved the appointment of Dr. Noman Ahmed as the Acting Vice Chancellor of NED University.

He will replace Dr. Sarosh Lodhi, who will complete his second four-year term on March 21. The chief minister has taken the decision as the head of the controlling authority for public universities in the province.

Noman Ahmed, who is the senior-most professor of the university, has been given the “look after” charge and will take over the position. He is currently serving as the Dean of Architecture at NED University.

The summary approved by the chief minister has instructed the Universities and Boards Department to complete the appointment process for the permanent vice chancellor within six weeks.

The summary sent by the Universities and Boards Department to the chief minister for acting VC included the names of Dr. Noman Ahmed, Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Tufail Ahmed, and Dean of Electrical Engineering, Professor Dr. Saad Qazi.

Dr. Sarosh Lodhi’s term ends on March 23, but due to the weekly holiday, he will continue his work as Vice Chancellor until March 21.