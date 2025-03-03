Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

When will first total lunar eclipse of 2025 take place?

KARACHI – The first total lunar eclipse of 2025 will take place on March 14 (Friday), according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The lunar eclipse will be visible from Europe, much of Asia, much of Australia, much of Africa, North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Arctic and Antarctica. It will not be visible in Pakistan.

The penumbral eclipse will begin at 08:57 PST while the total eclipse will take place at 11:59 PST. Similarly the total eclipse will end at 12:31 PST with penumbral eclipse ending at 15:00.

However, the first partial solar eclipse of 2025 will take place on March 29.

It will be visible from Europe, North in Asia, North/West Africa, much of North America, North in South America, Atlantic and Arctic. It will not be visible in Pakistan.

According to the Met Office, the partial eclipse will begin at 13:51 PST while it will end at 17:44 PST.

There will be four Eclipses, two Lunar (Moon) and two Solar (Sun) during the year 2025.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Our Stats

New Zealand

2

India

0

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 3 March 2025 Monday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search