When will first total lunar eclipse of 2025 take place?

KARACHI – The first total lunar eclipse of 2025 will take place on March 14 (Friday), according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The lunar eclipse will be visible from Europe, much of Asia, much of Australia, much of Africa, North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Arctic and Antarctica. It will not be visible in Pakistan.

The penumbral eclipse will begin at 08:57 PST while the total eclipse will take place at 11:59 PST. Similarly the total eclipse will end at 12:31 PST with penumbral eclipse ending at 15:00.

However, the first partial solar eclipse of 2025 will take place on March 29.

It will be visible from Europe, North in Asia, North/West Africa, much of North America, North in South America, Atlantic and Arctic. It will not be visible in Pakistan.

According to the Met Office, the partial eclipse will begin at 13:51 PST while it will end at 17:44 PST.

There will be four Eclipses, two Lunar (Moon) and two Solar (Sun) during the year 2025.