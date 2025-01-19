Mathira, Veena Malik’s bold conversation on TV show draws backlash on social media

KARACHI – Social Media users are outraged over TV show of Veena Malik and Mathira as the two had bold conversation that garnered all unwanted attention.

Malik and Mathira are making headlines after their recent appearance on 21 MM, a talk show hosted by Mathira. The two can be seen having ambiguous guess section which many find inappropriate and vulgar.

Clips from the interview went viral online, leading to massive backlash with social media calling for a ban on the show by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), and even legal action against two for spreading vulgarity. As some cited societal values, other slammed two for negatively impact younger ones, as the content aired on TV.

Social Media Users’ Reactions

It also sparked larger debate on role of showbiz persons and their responsibility in shaping public discourse, especially when it comes to airing content that may be deemed controversial.