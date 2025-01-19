Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Dedicated lanes for cyclists and motorcyclists launched in Lahore to reduce accidents

Dedicated Lanes For Cycles And Bikes Launched In Lahore To Reduce Accidents

In a significant move towards modernizing traffic management, the Punjab government has taken a groundbreaking step by designating separate lanes for motorcyclists and cyclists on Lahore’s roads. This initiative aims to improve safety, reduce accidents, and streamline traffic flow.

Under the guidance of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the government has started construction of a dedicated “Biker Lane” as part of a phased plan to upgrade the city’s traffic infrastructure. The first phase of the project is underway on Ferozepur Road, from Canal Road to Lahore Bridge, where a 10-kilometer long lane for motorcyclists is being developed. The lane will be distinguished by its vibrant green color, making it visually distinctive and easily identifiable.

The introduction of these dedicated lanes is expected to greatly enhance the safety of cyclists and motorcyclists by minimizing the risk of accidents. It also aims to improve traffic flow by organizing road usage more efficiently. City residents have expressed optimism that the new lanes, based on modern international standards, will reduce accidents and ease congestion on busy roads.

 

