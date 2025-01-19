Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

PIA pilot lands aircraft on wrong runway, endangering passengers’ lives

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Dammam to Multan made headlines for all the wrong reasons when its captain landed the aircraft on an incorrect runway at Lahore Airport, putting the lives of passengers at risk.

According to sources, the incident occurred with flight PK-150, where the captain ignored instructions from Air Traffic Control (ATC) and deviated from the assigned runway. The Board of Safety Investigation has since launched an inquiry into the matter.

Details of the Incident

Reports reveal that ATC had directed the pilot to land on Runway 36R. However, the aircraft landed on a different runway, one mile away from the designated location. This serious violation of flight safety protocols prompted immediate action from the authorities.

Further investigations indicate that the captain disregarded critical instructions from the ATC controller, which could have resulted in a catastrophic accident. The Board of Safety has ordered a thorough examination of the actions of both the captain and the first officer, including the collection of their urine samples and other routine tests.

Safety Protocol Violations

Sources within the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) confirmed that the pilots violated safety rules and regulations, blatantly ignoring ATC commands. The disregard for protocol not only compromised passenger safety but also highlighted significant lapses in adherence to flight safety procedures.

In light of the incident, PIA took immediate action by grounding both the captain and the first officer involved.

PIA’s Response

A PIA spokesperson stated that the airline remains committed to passenger safety and that strict disciplinary measures will be taken based on the findings of the investigation. “Such incidents are unacceptable, and we will ensure that corrective actions are implemented,” the spokesperson added.

This alarming event serves as a stark reminder of the critical importance of following safety protocols in the aviation industry, where even minor lapses can lead to disastrous consequences. The investigation is ongoing, and further updates are expected in the coming days.

