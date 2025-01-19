Five terrorists killed in Zhob: ISPR

ZHOB – Security forces successfully thwarted infiltration attempt by the terrorists along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and killed five terrorists in Sambaza area of Zhob district last night.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a group of terrorists attempted to infiltrate across the border on the night of January 18 and 19. The security forces thwarted this attempt in the Sambaza area of Zhob.

ISPR reported that, as a result of the effective action by security forces, five terrorists were killed. Pakistan has repeatedly urged the interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management along its borders.

The military spokesperson stated that it is expected the Afghan government will fulfill its responsibilities by preventing terrorists from using Afghan soil for attacks against Pakistan.

Security forces remain committed to secure its borders and eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.