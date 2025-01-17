5 terrorists eliminated in Khyber IBO: ISPR

KHBYBER – Security forces eliminated five militants in an operation in the Tirah area of Khyber district.

According to ISPR, on January 17, security forces conducted an operation based on intelligence regarding the presence of militants in the Tirah area of Khyber district.

During the operation, security forces effectively targeted the militants’ hideout, resulting in the death of five militants.

Among the killed militants was their leader, Abdullah, also known as “Tirab,” while one militant was captured. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered during the operation.

The killed militants were involved in several terrorist activities against security forces and the killing of innocent civilians in the area.

According to ISPR, a search operation is ongoing to eliminate any remaining militants in the area, and Pakistan’s security forces remain committed to completely eradicating the scourge of terrorism.