Jamia Naeemia declares ‘Dunki’ as unlawful

LAHORE – Jamia Naeemia has declared the act of using “Dunki” (illegal means) to travel abroad as unlawful in its fatwa (decree).

The fatwa, issued by Dr Mufti Raghib Hussain Naeemi and Mufti Imran Hanfi, stated that traveling abroad using “Dunki” is not permissible, both legally and religiously.

The fatwa further emphasized that suicide and any acts leading to it are prohibited in Islamic law. It is absolutely forbidden to put oneself in harm’s way or engage in any actions that could result in death.

It urged individuals traveling abroad to use legal and safe routes, and stated that it is not permissible for agents to accept money for illegal activities.

The fatwa also called for the government to enact legislation against agents who are causing harm to human lives.

Yesterday, at least 50 migrants, including 44 Pakistanis, died when a boat carrying illegal migrants from Mauritania to Spain was involved in an accident.

According to international media, migrant rights group Walking Borders reported that the boat was en route from West Africa to Spain.